Medicare expansion now covers additional vaccines

People with Medicare Part B and Part D coverage will not have to pay a deductible or owe...
People with Medicare Part B and Part D coverage will not have to pay a deductible or owe co-pay, co-insurance, or cost-sharing for covered vaccines(PRNewswire)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 9:54 AM PST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - An expansion of Medicare drug coverage that started at the beginning of the year will mean those with a Medicare drug coverage plan will no longer have to pay out of pocket for vaccines.

Vaccines for shingles and Tdap covered by Medicare Part D plans no longer require payment. Part D cost sharing will no longer align with Part B coverage, which already covers flu, pneumonia, hepatitis B and COVID-19 vaccinations at no cost to the individual.

People with Medicare Part B and Part D coverage will not have to pay a deductible or owe co-pay, co-insurance, or cost-sharing for covered vaccines.

“Any time access to vaccines can become more equitable and affordable is a time that we are going to celebrate,” said Kristy Zigenis, Section Manager for the Nevada State Immunization Program (NSIP) of the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health.

“We encourage those who may have been putting off getting these vital vaccinations due to cost to consult your health care provider about which vaccines are right for you. Adults never outgrow the need for immunizations, and vaccines are the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones from getting and spreading certain diseases,” she continued.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amerigas tank in Rancho Haven
Propane company departs, leaves customer in the cold
Vincent Joseph Hoff
Driver arrested in Sparks fatal crash
The crash on Keystone
Car crashes into building on Keystone
A rendering of Tesla's proposed Sparks factory
Tesla announces new Storey County factory as 2 Nevada companies get grants
The Washoe County Health District provided this photograph of baked goods from Happy Tiers...
Health department: Don’t eat baked goods from Incline Village business

Latest News

A file image of air pollution
Health District seeks applicants for air pollution board
Registered Dietitian shares best practices.
How to increase your intake of the “sunshine vitamin” during the winter
The Washoe County Health District provided this photograph of baked goods from Happy Tiers...
Health department: Don’t eat baked goods from Incline Village business
The health district says cases of RSV continue to decline
RSV cases continue to decline in Washoe County