Medicare expansion now covers additional vaccines

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - An expansion of Medicare drug coverage that started at the beginning of the year will mean those with a Medicare drug coverage plan will no longer have to pay out of pocket for vaccines.

Vaccines for shingles and Tdap covered by Medicare Part D plans no longer require payment. Part D cost sharing will no longer align with Part B coverage, which already covers flu, pneumonia, hepatitis B and COVID-19 vaccinations at no cost to the individual.

People with Medicare Part B and Part D coverage will not have to pay a deductible or owe co-pay, co-insurance, or cost-sharing for covered vaccines.

“Any time access to vaccines can become more equitable and affordable is a time that we are going to celebrate,” said Kristy Zigenis, Section Manager for the Nevada State Immunization Program (NSIP) of the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health.

“We encourage those who may have been putting off getting these vital vaccinations due to cost to consult your health care provider about which vaccines are right for you. Adults never outgrow the need for immunizations, and vaccines are the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones from getting and spreading certain diseases,” she continued.

