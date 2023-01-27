Man wins $10 million grand prize playing lottery scratch-off game

By Travis Leder
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 10:41 AM PST
SAN PEDRO, Calif. (Gray News) - A man won the top prize playing a lottery scratch-off game in California.

The California Lottery announced Louis Farillas of San Pedro played the 10 Million Dollar Titanium Black Scratchers game, and his $30 purchase turned into a $10 million payout.

The lottery said Farillas opted to receive an annual check of $400,000 for the next 25 years instead of taking the lump sum.

Farillas wasn’t the only recent winner in California, as the lottery announced a $2 million winner for its Instant Prize Crossword game and a $1 million winner on a Power 10′s scratch-off ticket.

California Lottery funds toward public education totaled $1.88 billion in the 2020-21 fiscal year.

