Mall Drive to close until June starting Monday

Mall Drive will close starting Monday
Mall Drive will close starting Monday(RTC)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 1:16 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Mall Drive in Sparks will close on Monday for construction, RTC announced.

The street will be closed from Jan. 30 until June as part of ongoing construction on the Oddie Wells Project.

During the closure, access to and from the nearby shopping center will be detoured to alternative access points on Silverada Boulevard and El Rancho Drive. Oddie Boulevard will remain open to traffic in both directions.

Businesses along this corridor will remain open during construction. RTC urges drivers to use caution when driving through this area.

The Oddie Wells Project will introduce new lighting, landscaping, ADA improvements, pedestrian ramps, and bicycle facilities, as well as providing safer traffic operations in the Sparks area.

Construction will be completed in four phases and be done by the fall of 2024.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amerigas tank in Rancho Haven
Propane company departs, leaves customer in the cold
Vincent Joseph Hoff
Driver arrested in Sparks fatal crash
The crash on Keystone
Car crashes into building on Keystone
A rendering of Tesla's proposed Sparks factory
Tesla announces new Storey County factory as 2 Nevada companies get grants
The Washoe County Health District provided this photograph of baked goods from Happy Tiers...
Health department: Don’t eat baked goods from Incline Village business

Latest News

An RTC bus
RTC mulls improvements to transit services
The Reno Police Department released this photograph of a vehicle believed to have been involved...
Reno Police looking for driver in early morning traffic incident
New Spaghetti Bowl construction will force additional closures
A map of the gas main improvements
Gas line installation will close section of Sparks road