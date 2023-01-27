Mall Drive to close until June starting Monday

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Mall Drive in Sparks will close on Monday for construction, RTC announced.

The street will be closed from Jan. 30 until June as part of ongoing construction on the Oddie Wells Project.

During the closure, access to and from the nearby shopping center will be detoured to alternative access points on Silverada Boulevard and El Rancho Drive. Oddie Boulevard will remain open to traffic in both directions.

Businesses along this corridor will remain open during construction. RTC urges drivers to use caution when driving through this area.

The Oddie Wells Project will introduce new lighting, landscaping, ADA improvements, pedestrian ramps, and bicycle facilities, as well as providing safer traffic operations in the Sparks area.

Construction will be completed in four phases and be done by the fall of 2024.

