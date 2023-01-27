Lyon County Sheriff’s Office begins saturation patrols

LYON COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office says they will begin their first saturation patrols Friday afternoon and into Saturday morning.

Friday’s saturation patrol will center around the town of Fernley, but Sheriff Brad Pope says it will be the first of many for the county.

More than a dozen deputies will patrol Fernley over a 12-hour period, looking to make arrests for possession and trafficking of illegal drugs, DUI, and a number of various other offenses.

The patrols will occur on a rotating basis, with the next one most likely occurring in Dayton in the coming weeks, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

