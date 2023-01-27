Local non-profit, Charlie’s Presence, looking for a kind, loving home for Pockets

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Pockets is the first dog of 2023 that Charlie’s Presence is looking to find the perfect home in the Carson City/Reno area. He is an older dog, believed to be a husky/lab mix pooch that has been in the same home for the last seven months but needs a new permanent home and an active family to keep him excersised and entertained.

Founder Christie Del Monte and Pockets stopped by Morning Break to reach more people who may be looking for a new member of their family.

Pockets loves to play, hike and cuddle so daily snuggles are a must! Del Monte says he is great with all adults, dogs and older kids but not toddlers or cats. He is crate trained but is used to having free range in the home.

If you’re interested in learning more about Pockets to see if she’s a fit for your home, contact Christie Del Monte at believe@charliespresence.com.

For more information about this event and about the non-profit, click here. You can also follow them on Facebook.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.