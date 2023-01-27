Hit-and-run crash off Plumas Street leaves residents concerned for safety

By Crystal Garcia
Published: Jan. 26, 2023
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno police are still looking for the car and driver who crashed into a family’s front yard early Saturday morning. The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. along Plumas Street near the Reno Tennis Courts.

A driver veered off the road, through a neighboring chain link fence before crashing into, and destroying a family’s newly renovated garden. Residents say the incident has left them concerned about their safety, noting that this isn’t the first time a car has crashed into a home off of Plumas Street.

“It’s unsettling, it’s unsettling living on this street knowing that a car can do this,” said Peter Beagen, a concerned resident who now has to clean up the mess left by the crash.

The Beagens have small children who frequented the garden that was destroyed and are thankful the crash didn’t happen while their kids were out there playing.

“We have to raise awareness about safety on this street; you know the speed limit is 35 mph, this car was clearly traveling at a high rate of speed and its families that live here,” said Abigail Beagen.

Debris left behind includes pieces of the car in question, believed to be a Chrysler 200. RING video shows two people running from the area around the time of the crash. RPD says they are investigating the crash and are actively looking for the car and its driver, if you have any information surrounding the incident you are asked to call Reno Police at 775.334.COPS or leave an anonymous tip by clicking, here.

