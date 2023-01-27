Health District seeks applicants for air pollution board

Members are volunteers and are not paid
A file image of air pollution
A file image of air pollution(Pexels)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 10:10 AM PST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Health District is looking for people to join a board regarding local air pollution issues.

The Air Pollution Control Board hears appeals when a negotiated resolution to an air pollution complaint cannot be achieved.

Visit their website, download their form and email it to Health-AirQualityContactUs@washoecounty.us. You can also mail it to:

Washoe County Health District

Air Quality Management Division

1001 East 9th Street, Building B171

Reno, NV 89512

“The Air Pollution Control Hearing Board plays a critical role in ensuring that the Air Quality Management Division is held accountable for its actions and decisions,” said Francisco Vega, Division Director for AQMD. “We encourage community members passionate about air pollution who have expertise in that area to apply. This is a great way for the general public to partner with our staff to ensure that air pollution matters are addressed fairly.”

Board members are volunteers and are not paid, and their terms last one to three years.

The board implements clean air solutions for Reno, Sparks, as well as the surrounding Washoe County area.

