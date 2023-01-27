Facing a possible recesssion, EDAWN sees reason for optimism

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -We’ve been living through an uncertain time. The hangover from the pandemic, supply chain issues and rising inflation.

What does the next year hold? Are we headed into a recession? Business and government leaders came to the Peppermill Thursday to hear the forecast at the Economic Development Authority’s State of the Economy luncheon.

The answer to that basic question is yes, it’s likely we’re headed into a recession.

“I think we could be in store for some level of correction in 2023. Brian Gordon of Applied Analysis told the crowd. “That wouldn’t be surprising given what we’re facing with the national economy, but I don’t expect it to be deep. I don’t expect it to be long.”

That’s the bad news. The good news is we’re prepared, better than we have been in the past.

“Our economy is diversified and strong, said EDAWN Executive Director Mike Kazmierski, “and we expect to weather that storm quite nicely.”

Any talk of recession once set off alarms in a community largely reliant on gaming and tourism and the dollars of disposable income that tends to dwindle when Americans are nervous enough to tighten their belts and curb spending. That was northern Nevada once. Today our economy has a much broader base,

“This economy is much more diversified than it used to be, said Gordon. “It’s much more diversified than southern Nevada. We saw exactly what that meat during the COVID 19 recession.”

Economic diversification is the very reason EDAWN was launched and, this being it’s 40th anniversary, even on the eve of a downturn, was reason for a pat on the back, if not a victory lap.

“We really worked agressively for the last 10 years to bring in a lot of advanced manufacturing that didn’t exist 10 years ago,” said Kazmierski, “A lot of technology companies that didn’t exist 10 years ago. and that gives us that diversification when you put it all together.”

But big issues remain.

“I think housing afforadability, homelessness, said Gordon. “I thiink those have got to be at the top of the list of some of the demands and challenges that we continue to face. We’ll have to work our way through those, but those are some of the growing pains of becoming a major metropolitan area.”

