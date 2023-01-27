Big snowstorms mean more potholes across Reno

If you see a pothole, you can report it by calling Reno Direct at 775-334-4636.
Pothole on Mill Street in Reno.
Pothole on Mill Street in Reno.(KOLO-TV)
By Ashley Grams
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 1:57 PM PST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Intense storms left Reno streets covered in snow until recently. Now, road crews are working day and night to fill potholes around town.

“This is a bigger year with the duration of storms we had and moisture content with the rain,” said Tim Hendricks, the City of Reno Maintenance and Operations Manager.

Hendricks says it’s freezing water that causes the damage.

“As [water] freezes and thaws, the ice causes the asphalt to chip away,” he explained.

Hendricks says it’s hard to know where the potholes are and that’s why his team needs our help.

“We’ve seen a huge increase in reports which is awesome, we love it.”

The city has received 166 pothole requests since January 1st of this year, already topping last years total of 142.

“We have another storm coming this weekend and we’re trying to get as many filled as possible before this weekend’s storm,” Hendricks said.

While crews have made our roads drivable, these fills are temporary because of the cold weather.

Hendrick’s team will be back in the summer with a more permanent fix.

