Virginia City biofuel company gets $2 million grant

The grant will go towards a Nevada-based company that will produce biofuels(KY3)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 1:53 PM PST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
VIRGINIA CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - A $2 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy will go to a Virginia City biofuel company to produce more of the renewable energy source.

The Department of Energy says Comstock Inc. has developed “an innovative and cost-effective process that produces sustainable, renewable fuel from wood byproducts,” that they hope will create new jobs and reduce Nevada’s carbon footprint.

“Nevada is a hotspot for clean energy, and the federal funding I secured will help bring another innovative biofuel producer online in Northern Nevada,” said Nevada Senator Catherine Cortez Masto, who helped secure the funding along with fellow Nevada Senator Jacky Rosen.

“I’ll continue to work to support Nevada’s position as a leader in clean-energy industries that are creating good-paying jobs and growing our state’s economy,” she continued.

“As a renewable energy source, biofuels are a critical part of our efforts to grow and strengthen our clean energy economy,” said Senator Rosen. “I’m proud to have helped secure this funding to incentivize more biofuel manufacturing in our state, which will help lower prices, improve our environment, and create more jobs in Northern Nevada.”

