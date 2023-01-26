Students, community members invited to make Valentine’s Day cards for local seniors

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - For the third year in a row, Sparks Councilman Donald Abbott is enlisting the help of people in Reno-Sparks to make Valentine’s Day cards for local seniors.

Abbott and his friend, Rikki Melanaphy, stopped by Morning Break to share how kids (and adults) of all ages can be a part of making our elderly neighbors’ day. They are reaching out to elementary schools in Sparks but want everyone who is interested, regardless of where they live, to help.

If you want to participate, drop off handmade cards to Cardinal Financial (979 Pyramid Way Suite 101, Sparks) by Tuesday, Feb. 7. Then Abbott and his friends will pass them out to assisted living homes, the Meals on Wheels program and local senior centers.

To learn more, call Donald Abbott at (775) 771-8674.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.