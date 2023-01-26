Students, community members invited to make Valentine’s Day cards for local seniors

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 11:23 AM PST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - For the third year in a row, Sparks Councilman Donald Abbott is enlisting the help of people in Reno-Sparks to make Valentine’s Day cards for local seniors.

Abbott and his friend, Rikki Melanaphy, stopped by Morning Break to share how kids (and adults) of all ages can be a part of making our elderly neighbors’ day. They are reaching out to elementary schools in Sparks but want everyone who is interested, regardless of where they live, to help.

If you want to participate, drop off handmade cards to Cardinal Financial (979 Pyramid Way Suite 101, Sparks) by Tuesday, Feb. 7. Then Abbott and his friends will pass them out to assisted living homes, the Meals on Wheels program and local senior centers.

To learn more, call Donald Abbott at (775) 771-8674.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amerigas tank in Rancho Haven
Propane company departs, leaves customer in the cold
Vincent Joseph Hoff
Driver arrested in Sparks fatal crash
The crash on Keystone
Car crashes into building on Keystone
A rendering of Tesla's proposed Sparks factory
Tesla announces new Storey County factory as 2 Nevada companies get grants
School weather cancellations
Schools close in Northern Nevada over weather

Latest News

8 Things to Do
8 Things to Do
The logo for Washoe County
Crystal Peak Park closes temporarily due to downed tree
Mr. Monopoly on Morning Break
Mr. Monopoly reveals Lake Tahoe Edition of classic board game
Mr. Monopoly announces Monopoly: Lake Tahoe Edition
Oakland Athletics' Jed Lowrie (8) and Seth Brown (15) celebrate after the A's defeated the...
A’s running out of time to find home in Oakland, Las Vegas