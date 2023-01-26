State Treasurer unveils program to allow parents to bring infants to work

(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 3:14 PM PST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada State Treasurer is announcing a new pilot program that would allow parents to bring their infant children to work.

New mothers and fathers who are employees of the State Treasurer’s Office will be permitted to bring their infant children with them to work up until the point they are six months old.

The Treasurer’s Office hopes the program reduces obstacles for new parents as they transition back to work and allows for longer bonding times for parents and their infants.

They expect this new policy will increase employee retention, attract new talent, and decrease childcare costs for employees.

“It’s no secret that Nevada is facing a high number of vacancies for State positions,” said Treasurer Zach Conine. “Through this new pilot program, the Treasurer’s Office will do its best to support new and expectant parents, while also creating an environment that supports working families.”

Treasurer’s Office employees will need to notify their supervisor if they wish to participate in this pilot program. That supervisor will then be tasked with working the employee to establish a work plan and necessary accommodations to ensure the infant’s safety.

