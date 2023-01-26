Reno Police looking for driver in early morning traffic incident

A photo of the car sought by RPD
A photo of the car sought by RPD(The Reno Police Department)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 1:25 PM PST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno police are looking for vehicle involved in a traffic incident that occurred early Thursday morning.

Around 1:30 a.m., the Reno Police Department, Reno Fire, and REMSA all responded to the intersection of Mill Street and Kirkman for reports of a person who was struck by a car while illegally lying in the roadway.

The vehicle failed to stop at the scene and continued east on Mill Street. Officers would now like to speak to the driver of the vehicle about the incident.

The man was taken to RENOWN for his injuries. The vehicle is described as an unknown year, Chrysler 200 that is light in color.

Anyone with information is asked to call RPD’s non-emergency line at 775-334-2677, or Secret Witness at 775-334-4900.

