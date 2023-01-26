Nevada gets $55 million for high-speed internet

By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 2:31 PM PST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - The state of Nevada will be getting more than $55 million for high-speed internet.

The money will go towards broadband infrastructure and other digital connectivity technology projects to help connect more than 40,000 households in the Silver State.

Money for the projects comes from the Capital Projects Fund in the American Rescue Plan. It will go towards Nevada’s Low-Income Multi-Dwelling Units Broadband Program, which is designed to fund broadband infrastructure to low-income housing.

Internet service providers funded by the program will participate in a program providing $30 a month subsidy for low-income families.

“High-speed internet is an essential part of life for families in Nevada. Unfortunately, digital disparities limit many Nevadans from using even the most basic of internet services,” said Nevada Senator Jacky Rosen. “I’m proud to announce Nevada will receive more than $55 million to help deliver high-speed internet to more than 40,000 households across our state. With this new funding, we are one step closer to making access to high-speed internet statewide a reality.”

