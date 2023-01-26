Mr. Monopoly reveals Lake Tahoe Edition of classic board game

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 11:39 AM PST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Less than a year since Top Trumps USA announced it would be making Monopoly: Lake Tahoe Edition, the board game is now available in stores and online.

To reveal what locations and businesses are on the new board, representative Aaron Green joined Mr. Monopoly on Morning Break. Residents and visitors alike will recognize iconic spaces like Glazed and Confused Tahoe Donuts, Keep Tahoe Blue, Sand Harbor, Kings Beach, Crown Motel, Susie Scoops, Mount Rose, Zephyr Cove, Edgewood Resort and more!

Monopoly: Lake Tahoe Edition
Monopoly: Lake Tahoe Edition
Monopoly: Lake Tahoe Edition
To learn more about Top Trumps USA, click here. You can also follow them on Instagram.

