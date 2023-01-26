Mono County asks for information on storm damage

Submissions are due by Feb. 13
Mono County, Calif., logo
Mono County, Calif., logo
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 12:40 PM PST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MONO COUNTY, California (KOLO) - Mono County is seeking information from residents about the damage the most recent storm did to them.

Residents and businesses owners alike are asked to report damage they sustained to the Mono County Office of Emergency Services.

Doing so will help the county assess the severity of the damage and request the appropriate level of resources to deal with the aftermath.

An online form to assist with the process can be found here. Submissions are due by Feb. 13.

“While individual State or Federal assistance has not yet been made available, having this data on hand will expedite our damage tracking and documentation for when the time comes,” said Chris Mokracek, OEM Director. “We appreciate your advance participation to ensure swift dissemination of resources.”

