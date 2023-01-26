Lombardo appoints Tom Burns as Economic Development Director

He will succeed Michael Brown, who resigned in December
FILE - In this June 28, 2021 file photo, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo speaks with...
FILE - In this June 28, 2021 file photo, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo speaks with journalists at a news conference announcing his candidacy for governor of Nevada, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)(John Locher | AP)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 1:36 PM PST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo has appointed Tom Burns to be the next Executive Director of the Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development.

His appointment will become effective Jan. 30.

“As I said in my State of the State Address, economic development will be a priority in my administration,” Governor Lombardo said. “With his successful private sector experience and leadership in the business community, I know Tom is the right person to lead GOED.”

Burns was recommended to Lombardo by the GOED Board as required by state law. He was previously with Cragin & Pike, an insurance company in Las Vegas where he served as its president until last year.

Burns also served as the Chair of the Las Vegas Chamber.

“I have had a good seat in observing the work that GOED has performed over the past decade,” Burns said. “Diversifying our state’s economy and building a skilled workforce that meets the demands of industry moving into the Silver State are just a few of the items I’m passionate about as I embark on the leadership role at GOED.”

He will succeed Michael Brown, who resigned in December.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amerigas tank in Rancho Haven
Propane company departs, leaves customer in the cold
Vincent Joseph Hoff
Driver arrested in Sparks fatal crash
The crash on Keystone
Car crashes into building on Keystone
A rendering of Tesla's proposed Sparks factory
Tesla announces new Storey County factory as 2 Nevada companies get grants
School weather cancellations
Schools close in Northern Nevada over weather

Latest News

The grant will go towards a Nevada-based company that will produce biofuels
Virginia City biofuel company gets $2 million grant
Senate Democrats vow to block anti-abortion legislation passed by the Republican controlled...
‘Life at conception’ act reintroduced in Congress as Republicans control the House
Senate Democrats vow to block anti-abortion legislation passed by the Republican controlled...
‘Life at conception’ act reintroduced in Congress as Republicans control the House
The U.S. hit its debt limit last week
Nevada treasurer urges action on federal debt limit