Lombardo appoints Tom Burns as Economic Development Director

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo has appointed Tom Burns to be the next Executive Director of the Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development.

His appointment will become effective Jan. 30.

“As I said in my State of the State Address, economic development will be a priority in my administration,” Governor Lombardo said. “With his successful private sector experience and leadership in the business community, I know Tom is the right person to lead GOED.”

Burns was recommended to Lombardo by the GOED Board as required by state law. He was previously with Cragin & Pike, an insurance company in Las Vegas where he served as its president until last year.

Burns also served as the Chair of the Las Vegas Chamber.

“I have had a good seat in observing the work that GOED has performed over the past decade,” Burns said. “Diversifying our state’s economy and building a skilled workforce that meets the demands of industry moving into the Silver State are just a few of the items I’m passionate about as I embark on the leadership role at GOED.”

He will succeed Michael Brown, who resigned in December.

