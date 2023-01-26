Juveniles clash, bullets fly in Carson confrontation

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -sheriff’s investigators were still on the scene late Wednesday morning, gathering evidence to explain what happened at the dead end of Carmine Street on Carson’s northeast side 16 hours earlier.

This much we know: at about 7 p.m. bullets were flying, and escaping cars rammed other vehicles.

“It really was a violent scene for a period last night,” said Sheriff Ken Furlong.

Almost all of it was captured on video by security cameras along the street, but this is only one of three locations involved in this investigation. Responding to this incident would take sheriff’s deputies across much of the city in the hours following he initial call.

First to a location a half mile away, where they found a 16-year-old from Dayton with a gunshot wound to the face. He and another 16-year-old from Carson City, found across the street from the shooting scene shot in both legs, were transported to Renown Medical Center. The boy with the facial wound is in critical condition. the other was treated, released and taken into custody.

The search for others continued At 4 a.m. a 17-year-old girl was arrested in a neighborhood south of town and a 15-year-old boy was taken into custody at the north end shortly before 7.

By then, the beginning of school was approaching and there had been concerns about school safety while a search for young suspects was in progress:

“After the last person was taken into custody we made the decision to go ahead and staff up the schools to make sure all of our students and faculty felt safe in that environment,” said the sheriff, adding that the extra security should not be taken to indicate any ongoing threat to the community. “We have it all on video.”

Two other young people were present, but have not been charged and the investigation continues. Some of the vehicles that were damaged remain. one with a side window shattered by one of an estimated 17 shots fired. A search continues for the weapon used.

While there was a quantity of marijuana and psychedelic mushrooms found in one vehicle what led up to this violent encounter is still unclear.

There’s no doubt about the incident’s most disturbing detail. Everyone apparently involved was between the ages of 15 and 17.

“It’s shocking that this younger set of kids would take that turn in life and turn to true violence,” said Furlong.

