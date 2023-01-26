Just a few days left in Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Foundation’s Know the Gold Campaign

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 11:26 AM PST
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - You have until the end of Friday, Jan. 27 to double your impact when you donate to the Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Foundation (NNCCF). The William N. Pennington Foundation is matching donations dollar-for-dollar, up to $500,000, for the Know the Gold campaign. The six-month community-driven fundraising effort will support local families battling childhood cancer.

Development coordinator Cheyenne Walker and AboutTownDeb’s Debbie McCarthy stopped by Morning Break to talk about the amazing work NNCCF does for sick kids and their families right here in Northern Nevada.

There will also be a radiothon on Cumulus Media radio stations (KBUL 98.1, KOH 780 News Talk, 95.5 The Vibe and Wild 102.9) from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27 for folks to call in and make a donation. Some people will also be at Scheel’s in Sparks during that same 12-hour stretch to raise money in person to help fight childhood cancer in our community.

All year long, 15% of sales of McCarthy’s new AboutTownDeb Wine goes to NNCCF.

The Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Foundation has provided help, hope, and courage to local families affected by childhood cancer since 2000. NNCCF is a non-profit located in Reno. They provide services to all of northern Nevada including Carson City, Winnemucca, Elko, Incline Village, Tonopah, etc. It is the only non-profit in the region solely dedicated to childhood cancer.

