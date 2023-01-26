How to increase your intake of the “sunshine vitamin” during the winter

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -It’s cold outside and many of us tend to stay indoors to stay warm. Unfortunately, this can take a toll on our health and well-being. With winter here, many people aren’t getting enough vitamin D.

A lack of vitamin D can impact our health registered dietitians explain during this time of year many people do have a vitamin D deficiency. A simple blood test can tell you for sure.

However, some warning signs of a deficiency can include fatigue, bone pain, muscle weakness, and mood changes.

When it comes to getting enough of the “sunshine vitamin” this winter, certain foods can help. Healthy fats from fish like salmon, tuna, mackerel, and sardines are all good options. Adding mushrooms, egg yolks, and milk fortified with vitamin D to your diet are also ways to avoid a vitamin deficiency.

If you decide to take a supplement dietitians share the best practices to take vitamin D.

Beth Czerwony, a registered dietitian with the Cleveland Clinic said,

“I always recommend eating it with your heaviest meal because it is a fat-soluble vitamin. It’ll increase your absorption better with some sort of fat, and so typically people take it in the morning because it’s kind of – we usually end up taking our vitamins in the morning. But a lot of times, our breakfasts aren’t very heavy – they’re pretty light. So, I always recommend doing it at your evening meal if that’s your biggest meal, and you’ll end up seeing the numbers increase a little bit faster,” Czerwony said.

Vitamin D can also help keep bones strong and help with overall mood. People are encouraged to talk to their doctor to see if a vitamin D supplement is necessary.

