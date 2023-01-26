Health department: Don’t eat baked goods from Incline Village business

The Washoe County Health District provided this photograph of baked goods from Happy Tiers...
The Washoe County Health District provided this photograph of baked goods from Happy Tiers Bakery in Incline Village that should not be eaten.(Washoe County Health District)
By Steve Timko
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 5:07 PM PST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (KOLO) -The Washoe County Health District advises people not to eat baked goods from Happy Tiers Bakery in Incline Village.

The bakery products were made without the benefit of an inspection, prompting the Public Health Alert.

The baked goods were made between Oct. 1 and Tuesday and include wedding cakes, cinnamon rolls, cookies and quiche.

Throw away the goods or return them, the health district said.

“No reports of illness involving these products have been reported,” the health district said in a statement. “Individuals exhibiting signs or symptoms of foodborne illness should contact a health care provider immediately.”

They were made without verifying the food safety protocol. “The products were manufactured in an unknown location and the retail facility did not have a permit for the baking or manufacturing of any food products,” the health district said.

People with food safety questions can call 775-328-2434, option 8, or email foodsafety@washoecounty.gov.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amerigas tank in Rancho Haven
Propane company departs, leaves customer in the cold
Omar Garcia-Madrigal
Carson City attempted kidnapping suspect arrested
The crash on Keystone
Car crashes into building on Keystone
Vincent Joseph Hoff
Driver arrested in Sparks fatal crash
School weather cancellations
Schools close in Northern Nevada over weather

Latest News

The health district says cases of RSV continue to decline
RSV cases continue to decline in Washoe County
Helen Jydstrup Elementary is seen in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023.
CCSD says person at Las Vegas elementary school was diagnosed with tuberculosis
Damar Hamlin’s sudden collapse on a football field has highlighted the importance of athletic...
Emergency protocols for Nevada Football and WCSD Athletics
Veterans Hospital in Reno
Veterans have more access to suicide prevention services