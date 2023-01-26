Health department: Don’t eat baked goods from Incline Village business

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (KOLO) -The Washoe County Health District advises people not to eat baked goods from Happy Tiers Bakery in Incline Village.

The bakery products were made without the benefit of an inspection, prompting the Public Health Alert.

The baked goods were made between Oct. 1 and Tuesday and include wedding cakes, cinnamon rolls, cookies and quiche.

Throw away the goods or return them, the health district said.

“No reports of illness involving these products have been reported,” the health district said in a statement. “Individuals exhibiting signs or symptoms of foodborne illness should contact a health care provider immediately.”

They were made without verifying the food safety protocol. “The products were manufactured in an unknown location and the retail facility did not have a permit for the baking or manufacturing of any food products,” the health district said.

People with food safety questions can call 775-328-2434, option 8, or email foodsafety@washoecounty.gov.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.