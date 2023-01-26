El Dorado County seeks public feedback on website redesign

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KOLO) - El Dorado County is asking the public to weigh in on a website redesign. Respondents will be asked to provide input on topics ranging from how the website looks and functions to how they prefer to receive information.

“The County’s website is the most visible, accessible and comprehensive tool to keep our citizens informed and updated on the thousands of services and activities it offers and should be responsive to the needs of those we serve,” said Director of Communications and Outreach, Carla Hass. “While we have some ideas on how to improve it, we’re asking the end users, the public, to provide their input so we can launch a new website that is more functional and intuitive.”

El Dorado County’s website was last updated more than six years ago. It has more than 4,000 pages that will be assessed for usefulness, importance, and content.

“Technology changes so rapidly, and our County is changing too, in terms of what our residents need and expect from government information tools,” said Hass. “With the input from this short survey, we hope to develop a new website that not only improves on what we currently provide but exceeds the expectations and needs of our public.”

The survey will be open until Feb. 10.

