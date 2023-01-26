Crystal Peak Park closes temporarily due to downed tree

The county urges people to avoid the park until it is safe
The logo for Washoe County
The logo for Washoe County(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 11:42 AM PST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County has temporarily closed Crystal Peak Park due to tree debris.

The county says it was closed due to downed and dangerous tree limbs.

They say they have called an arborist who is scheduled to finish cleaning up the debris on Feb. 10. The park will reopen once that process is complete.

The county urges people to avoid the park until it is safe.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amerigas tank in Rancho Haven
Propane company departs, leaves customer in the cold
Vincent Joseph Hoff
Driver arrested in Sparks fatal crash
The crash on Keystone
Car crashes into building on Keystone
A rendering of Tesla's proposed Sparks factory
Tesla announces new Storey County factory as 2 Nevada companies get grants
School weather cancellations
Schools close in Northern Nevada over weather

Latest News

8 Things to Do
8 Things to Do
Mr. Monopoly on Morning Break
Mr. Monopoly reveals Lake Tahoe Edition of classic board game
Mr. Monopoly announces Monopoly: Lake Tahoe Edition
Oakland Athletics' Jed Lowrie (8) and Seth Brown (15) celebrate after the A's defeated the...
A’s running out of time to find home in Oakland, Las Vegas