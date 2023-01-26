Crystal Peak Park closes temporarily due to downed tree

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County has temporarily closed Crystal Peak Park due to tree debris.

The county says it was closed due to downed and dangerous tree limbs.

They say they have called an arborist who is scheduled to finish cleaning up the debris on Feb. 10. The park will reopen once that process is complete.

The county urges people to avoid the park until it is safe.

