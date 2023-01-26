BLM, nonprofit, seed burned areas of eastern Nevada

A mix of native and non-native seed is pictured. Mixes vary. Determining factors include soil...
A mix of native and non-native seed is pictured. Mixes vary. Determining factors include soil type, elevation, slope, annual precipitation, and pre-existing vegetation.(The Bureau of Land Management)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 11:18 AM PST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Bureau of Land Management and nonprofit organization Eastern Nevada Landscape Coalition teamed up to seed more than 19,000 acres of burned public lands in eastern Nevada.

The new seeding project will augment previous seedings to improve wildlife habitat and watershed health in areas afflicted by wildfires.

“Given the highly variable annual and inter-annual climatic conditions within the region, we may determine that some sites could benefit from seedings conducted over multiple years,” Lara Derasary, wildland fire rehabilitation specialist for ENLC said.

One of the pair’s projects will be to seed nearly 15,000 acres of land burned in the 2018 Goshute Cave Fire. More than 32,000 acres of BLM administered land in White Pine and Elko counties were burned in the fire, which was sparked by lightning.

The pair will also seed around 4,000 acres of land burned in the 2020 Flat and Baldy fires in the Antelope Range area, and 46 acres burned in the 2018 Paine Fire in the Duck Creek Basin.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amerigas tank in Rancho Haven
Propane company departs, leaves customer in the cold
Vincent Joseph Hoff
Driver arrested in Sparks fatal crash
The crash on Keystone
Car crashes into building on Keystone
A rendering of Tesla's proposed Sparks factory
Tesla announces new Storey County factory as 2 Nevada companies get grants
School weather cancellations
Schools close in Northern Nevada over weather

Latest News

The logo for Washoe County
Crystal Peak Park closes temporarily due to downed tree
Mr. Monopoly on Morning Break
Mr. Monopoly reveals Lake Tahoe Edition of classic board game
Mr. Monopoly announces Monopoly: Lake Tahoe Edition
Oakland Athletics' Jed Lowrie (8) and Seth Brown (15) celebrate after the A's defeated the...
A’s running out of time to find home in Oakland, Las Vegas
Know the Gold Campaign
Just a few days left in Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Foundation’s Know the Gold Campaign