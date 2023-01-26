BLM, nonprofit, seed burned areas of eastern Nevada

ELY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Bureau of Land Management and nonprofit organization Eastern Nevada Landscape Coalition teamed up to seed more than 19,000 acres of burned public lands in eastern Nevada.

The new seeding project will augment previous seedings to improve wildlife habitat and watershed health in areas afflicted by wildfires.

“Given the highly variable annual and inter-annual climatic conditions within the region, we may determine that some sites could benefit from seedings conducted over multiple years,” Lara Derasary, wildland fire rehabilitation specialist for ENLC said.

One of the pair’s projects will be to seed nearly 15,000 acres of land burned in the 2018 Goshute Cave Fire. More than 32,000 acres of BLM administered land in White Pine and Elko counties were burned in the fire, which was sparked by lightning.

The pair will also seed around 4,000 acres of land burned in the 2020 Flat and Baldy fires in the Antelope Range area, and 46 acres burned in the 2018 Paine Fire in the Duck Creek Basin.

