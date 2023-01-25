Women’s tackle football team, Nevada Storm, invites community to bingo fundraiser

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Storm is kicking off the season with a family friendly Bingo Extravaganza!

Offensive lineman, Lindsey Smiley, stopped by Morning Break to talk about how this event supports women’s ability to provide women with the opportunity to play and compete at the top tier of tackle football preparing for international and national competition; while fostering an environment of good will and sportsmanship.

The bingo fundraiser takes place at South 40 Bar and Pub (1445 S. Meadows Parkway) in Reno Sunday, Jan. 29 from 10:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Bingo cards will be sold 1 for $2 or 6 for $10. Each bingo card will be good for a set of two games, one Regular Bingo Game followed by one Black Out Bingo Game with new games starting every 20-30 minutes. Silent auction items include a Microsoft basket valued at $500, Nevada Storm swag and season tickets and more.

Each season, the team actively seeks to build a strong relationship with the community in pursuit of mutual support. Fundraisers and sponsorships help pay for team expenses such as travel, equipment, and uniforms.

The Nevada Storm was founded in 2010 as a Women’s Full Contact Football team with just six players. The team has now progressed to a full eleven-on-eleven player format and is recognized as a 501(c)3 non-profit. As an affiliate of the Women’s Football Alliance, the Nevada Storm has won back-to-back national championships in two different divisions in 2019 and 2021. The 2021 D2 National Championship was held at the NFL Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

Click here to learn more about the Nevada Storm. You can also follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

