Who paid to put a tarcker in the mayor’s car? We may find out.

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Ever since Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve revealed someone had been tracking her every movement in the lead-up to the November election, the question has been: who ordered and paid for the surveillance?

We may soon find out.

It was a creepy epilog to the recent campaign season and an indication of how far our politics has wandered from previous norms. The mayor revealing that someone had been following her every movement through an electronic tracking device discovered by chance when she took her car to her mechanic for an oil leak.

The device was traced to local private investigator David McNeely and last month the mayor sued McNeely and his business, 5 Alpha Industries, but she didn’t know who was behind it.

“It’s absolutely unacceptable,” she told us at the time. Does this person, he or she, do they have a family? A mother? A daughter? A sister? Does that not resonate with you? How alarming and terrifying that would be to have someone do that to you?”

She may get a chance to ask them.

The mayor sought a judicial order and Judge David Hardy agreed, issuing a subpoena to compel McNeely to provide documents identifing his client.

There’s been no response yet. McNeely’s website has been shut down. Phone calls to his business, run out of his Hidden Valley home go unanswered and unreturned. It’s not known if he has retained an attorney.

When she filed her lawsuit, the mayor indicated there was evidence other prominent members of the community had also been targeted, but had declined to come forward out of fear.

“I don’t want to be afraid,” she said.

