Two hurt in Carson City shooting

Carson City Sheriff's Office logo.
Carson City Sheriff's Office logo.(CCSO)
By KOLO News Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 11:43 PM PST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Two teenagers were taken to the hospital after they were shot in Carson City.

It was reported around 7 p.m. on Tuesday in the area of Carmine Street and Airport Road.

One of the victims was shot in the face and taken to Renown in serious condition.

The other victim was shot in the legs, their condition is unknown.

No suspect is in custody but the Sheriff’s Office believes this is an isolated incident.

We will bring you more details as they become available.

