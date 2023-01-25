RSV cases continue to decline in Washoe County

COVID cases, however, continue to remain flat
The health district says cases of RSV continue to decline
The health district says cases of RSV continue to decline
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 2:01 PM PST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - Cases of RSV continue to decline across Washoe County, the health district said Wednesday.

From Jan. 15 to Jan. 21, the county saw 34 cases of RSV, down from 66 the previous week. The county has a total of 1,891 cases since early October.

While the number of RSV cases continues to decline, the number of COVID-19 cases continues to remain flat, according to the health district.

The 7-day average for cases remains 27 a day, with 187 cases being reported last week. 16 deaths from COVID-19 have been reported since Nov. 24.

The WCHD says that while the number of RSV cases continues to drop, they still recommend getting vaccinated for the flu and for COVID-19.

The Nevada Hospital Association says pediatric hospital occupancy rates stand at 92%, an improvement from the 98-100% they had been sitting at for nine weeks prior.

