Reno Rodeo Foundation holding denim drive this Saturday

(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 11:18 AM PST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Rodeo Foundation’s Denim Drive distribution event will take place this Saturday.

Foster parents are encouraged to bring their foster children to the Kids Kottage to pick out their new clothes. The distribution event happens each year following the Denim Drive, which takes place from Nov.14 through Dec. 31.

The distribution event will take place from 10:00 a.m. to noon at the Kids Kottage Gymnasium at 2075 Longley Lane in Reno.

The denim drive serves 14 counties in northern Nevada.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amerigas tank in Rancho Haven
Propane company departs, leaves customer in the cold
Omar Garcia-Madrigal
Carson City attempted kidnapping suspect arrested
The crash on Keystone
Car crashes into building on Keystone
Vincent Joseph Hoff
Driver arrested in Sparks fatal crash
School weather cancellations
Schools close in Northern Nevada over weather

Latest News

Damar Hamlin’s sudden collapse on a football field has highlighted the importance of athletic...
Emergency protocols for Nevada Football and WCSD Athletics
The Alpine Kids program was founded in 1981, by Founder and Director, Edie Veatch, in Alpine...
Nonprofit designed to strengthen families
The Atlantis Resort, Casino, and Spa are featuring dining specials to celebrate.
Celebrating Lunar New Year at the Atlantis
Swish for a Wish
Swish for a Wish helping raise money for Make-a-Wish