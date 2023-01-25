Reno Rodeo Foundation holding denim drive this Saturday

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Rodeo Foundation’s Denim Drive distribution event will take place this Saturday.

Foster parents are encouraged to bring their foster children to the Kids Kottage to pick out their new clothes. The distribution event happens each year following the Denim Drive, which takes place from Nov.14 through Dec. 31.

The distribution event will take place from 10:00 a.m. to noon at the Kids Kottage Gymnasium at 2075 Longley Lane in Reno.

The denim drive serves 14 counties in northern Nevada.

