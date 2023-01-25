North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District taking bids for surplus equipment
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (KOLO) - The North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District will be accepting bids for surplus equipment starting Feb. 6.
Bids will be accepted from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. via email at surplusequipment@nltfpd.net. Your bid should include your name, phone number, and email address.
The District will review all bids on Feb. 13 at 4:30 p.m.
The items for sale are as follows:
2000 Ford F-350 7.3 Powerstroke 4x4 Reg. Cab Utility Long Bed Dually - 118k Miles
Highlights: New Shocks
Known Discrepancies: None
Reserve: $7,000
2000 Ford F-350 7.3 Powerstroke 4x4 Extended Cab Standard Bed W/ Camper Shell - 234k Miles
Highlights: New Tires, Shocks, Rear Leaf Springs, Driveline
Known Discrepancies: Speedometer inoperable
Reserve: $5,000
1999 Ford F-550 7.3 Powerstroke 4x4 Crew Cab Utility Long Bed Dually - 110k Miles
Highlights: New Tires, Water Pump, Thermostat, Fuel Sending Unit
Known Discrepancies: Rear main seal leaking, Transmission leak, Exhaust leak
Reserve: $8,000
1999 Dodge Ram 2500 8.0 V10 4x4 Extended Cab Long Bed W/ Snow Plow - 264k Miles
Highlights: New Master Cylinder, Snow Plow
Known Discrepancies: Transmission Slips when hot
Reserve: $1,500
2008 Ford F-150 5.4 V8 4x4 Super Cab Standard Bed W/ Camper Shell - 186k Miles
Highlights: New Shocks, Auto Charger
Known Discrepancies: Intermittent MIL light, Battery light, Faulty TPMS sensor
Reserve: $5,000
2000 Polaris 500 6x6 – 1,086 Miles
Highlights: Low Miles, Dump Bed
Known Discrepancies: None
Reserve: $2,500
Packaged Deal: 4x 2009 International Durastar 10 Seater 4x2 Crew Buggies 70k – 104k Miles
Reserve: $70,000
All bids must meet the minimum bid, and all items are accepted “as is” with disclosure of all maintenance records and any known issues. No warranties are implied or expressed.
