North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District taking bids for surplus equipment

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (KOLO) - The North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District will be accepting bids for surplus equipment starting Feb. 6.

Bids will be accepted from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. via email at surplusequipment@nltfpd.net. Your bid should include your name, phone number, and email address.

The District will review all bids on Feb. 13 at 4:30 p.m.

The items for sale are as follows:

2000 Ford F-350 7.3 Powerstroke 4x4 Reg. Cab Utility Long Bed Dually - 118k Miles

Highlights: New Shocks

Known Discrepancies: None

Reserve: $7,000

2000 Ford F-350 7.3 Powerstroke 4x4 Extended Cab Standard Bed W/ Camper Shell - 234k Miles

Highlights: New Tires, Shocks, Rear Leaf Springs, Driveline

Known Discrepancies: Speedometer inoperable

Reserve: $5,000

1999 Ford F-550 7.3 Powerstroke 4x4 Crew Cab Utility Long Bed Dually - 110k Miles

Highlights: New Tires, Water Pump, Thermostat, Fuel Sending Unit

Known Discrepancies: Rear main seal leaking, Transmission leak, Exhaust leak

Reserve: $8,000

1999 Dodge Ram 2500 8.0 V10 4x4 Extended Cab Long Bed W/ Snow Plow - 264k Miles

Highlights: New Master Cylinder, Snow Plow

Known Discrepancies: Transmission Slips when hot

Reserve: $1,500

2008 Ford F-150 5.4 V8 4x4 Super Cab Standard Bed W/ Camper Shell - 186k Miles

Highlights: New Shocks, Auto Charger

Known Discrepancies: Intermittent MIL light, Battery light, Faulty TPMS sensor

Reserve: $5,000

2000 Polaris 500 6x6 – 1,086 Miles

Highlights: Low Miles, Dump Bed

Known Discrepancies: None

Reserve: $2,500

Packaged Deal: 4x 2009 International Durastar 10 Seater 4x2 Crew Buggies 70k – 104k Miles

Reserve: $70,000

All bids must meet the minimum bid, and all items are accepted “as is” with disclosure of all maintenance records and any known issues. No warranties are implied or expressed.

