Nevada collected nearly $4 million from penalties in 2022

By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jan. 25, 2023
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - The District of Nevada announced Wednesday it collected $3.9 million in civil and criminal penalties in the Fiscal Year 2022.

Of that amount, $3.3 million was collected from criminal actions. The funds collected by the District are used to pay restitution to victims.

“This total amount demonstrates our commitment to ensuring the successful collection of funds in civil matters and criminal cases,” said U.S. Attorney Frierson. “The dedicated Assistant U.S. Attorneys and support personnel in our Financial Litigation Program and Asset Forfeiture Unit worked tirelessly with partners in Fiscal Year 2022 to enforce and recover debts owed to the United States and crime victims.”

$1.8 million in forfeiture actions were also collected by the District in 2022.

