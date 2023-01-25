Mail deliveries resume to areas of South Lake Tahoe impacted by storms

Mail pick-ups for remaining impacted locations will continue to remain available during regular retail hours
FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2020 file photo, mail delivery vehicles are parked outside a post...
FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2020 file photo, mail delivery vehicles are parked outside a post office in Boys Town, Neb.(AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 12:31 PM PST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - The Post Office says it has resumed mail deliveries to areas of South Lake Tahoe previously affected by winter storms.

North and South Upper Truckee and South Meyers will all have their mail delivery resume. Carriers will deliver to these locations daily and will no longer hold them for pick-up only.

USPS is asking residents and business owners of the Sierra Nevada town to ensure sidewalks, walkways, and steps are clear of ice and snow to help facilitate safe delivery.

They are also advising people to do the following:

  • Clear enough snow from curbside boxes to allow mail trucks to approach the box, deliver the mail, and to drive away from the box without danger or the need for backing.
  • Walkways should be cleared of snow and ice and allow enough traction to avoid slips, trips or falls.
  • Steps should also be kept clear of ice and snow and in good repair so as not to cause injury to the letter carriers or others who visit the customer’s home.
  • Overhangs should be clear and free of snow and ice to avoid injury.
  • Leave a light on, if possible, to illuminate walkways and porches.
  • Add a street address to mailboxes so they’re easier for carriers to find

Mail pick-ups for remaining impacted locations will continue to remain available during regular retail hours. Impacted Truckee residents served by the Truckee Post Office located at 10050 Bridge St., Truckee, CA 96161 may pick-up their mail at the local post office Monday- Friday 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Incline Village residents served by the Incline Village post office located at 770 Mays Blvd Incline Village, NV 89451 are also encouraged to retrieve their mail at the local post office Monday-Friday 8a.m. – 4:30p.m.

The USPS will resume regular mail delivery to those impacted routes as conditions improve.

