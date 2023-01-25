LCSO warns residents of phone scam

(WHSV)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 4:38 PM PST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LYON COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a phone scam affecting people in the area.

According to the LCSO, the caller identifies themselves as Sheriff Brad Pope, and tells the recipient they have a warrant out for their arrest and that they must “post a bond”.

The number being used returns to the Fernley Substation of the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.

The LCSO says they would never call and ask for money or personal information over the phone, and they urge people to not respond to these scammers.

