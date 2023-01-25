LCSO seizes car as part of murder investigation

Lyon County Sheriff's Office logo
Lyon County Sheriff's Office logo(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Jan. 25, 2023
LYON COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office have seized a vehicle from a Fernley residence as part of an investigation into the Christmas Eve death of Dean Sandoval.

As KOLO 8 News Now previously reported, Sandoval was found at around 10:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Canary Circle.

On Wednesday, the department executed a search and seizure warrant in connection to the investigation.

The car that was seized was possessed for forensic evidence. The results of that examination will not be released at this time, the department said.

The LCSO stresses that there remains no ongoing threat to the community. Anyone who has information related to the case is asked to call the LCSO at 775-577-5206 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.

