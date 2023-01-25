Get your tickets for Brew HaHa and support the Sierra Arts Foundation

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Brew HaHa is back this weekend at the Nugget Resort Casino.

Tracey Oliver, the executive director at the Sierra Arts Foundation, stopped by Morning Break to talk about this amazing fundraiser that brings beer lovers and local artists together.

The event takes place Saturday, Jan. 28 from 8-11 p.m. There will be live music by New Wave Crave, an artist village of over 40 local artists, and tons of local and regional beer vendors.

The VIP hour is from 7-8 p.m. and features an appetizer buffet and performance by comedian, D.J. Demers. Doors open to the public at 8 p.m. VIP Tickets are $85 and general admission tickets are $65. Click here to purchase yours today.

