Get your loved one a special rose delivered by puppies from the SPCA this Valentine’s Day

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s the most adorable Valentine’s Day present you’ll ever receive! The SPCA of Northern Nevada (SPCA-NN) is offering Puppy Rose Deliveries!

Communications Manager Emily Lee and Communications Coordinator Sydney Denham stopped by Morning Break with two-month-old Ponyboy, who is available for adoption right now.

You have until Tuesday, Feb. 7, to purchase a beautiful long stem rose to be delivered on Valentine’s Day. Trained SPCA-NN volunteers will arrive at the indicated address at a scheduled time with an adorable puppy to “paw-deliver” the rose and personal message to your special someone!

The cost is $100 per person and all proceeds will go directly toward SPCA-NN’s mission to save and improve the lives of pets in our community.

To purchase and schedule your puppy rose delivery, click here.

The SPCA-NN thanks their event sponsor, Flowers by Patti, for their in-kind donations of the roses.

