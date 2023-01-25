Elderly Vegas couple found dead in Death Valley

DEATH VALLEY, California (KOLO) - An elderly couple from Las Vegas were found dead in Death Valley earlier this month on Jan. 13, law enforcement officials say.

73-year-old Paul Fischer called the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office to report that he had just killed his wife, 72-year-old Mary Fischer.

He told the 911 operator he intended to kill himself and where to find the both of them. He also left a note in their vehicle explaining his wife was suffering from a chronic health condition.

Law enforcement officials from the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office, Inyo County Coroner’s Office, National Park Service, California Highway Patrol and Bureau of Land Management responded to this incident.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.