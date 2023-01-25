Deadly crash on 580

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Police is investigating after a crash on 580 that left one person dead. It happened Tuesday night, just south of the Mount Rose Highway exit. Traffic was reduced to a single lane for a few hours, and has since reopened.

According to Highway Patrol troopers, a car was sitting disabled on the right shoulder. A person with that vehicle was standing outside and was hit. The driver of that car stayed on the scene and is cooperating with officials.

Investigators say they don’t believe impairment played a part in the crash. The cause is still under investigation.

