450,000 Nevadans will see a reduction in ‘SNAP’ benefits

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada’s ‘SNAP’, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, helps low income Nevadans buy food. During the pandemic, the program gave recipients a second monthly payment.

Now, three years later, those additional payments will end.

Many recipients, like Thomas Brown, will take a big cut. His monthly allowance increased from 20 dollars, to over 250 dollars with the addition of pandemic dollars.

“20 dollars to 270, that’s a major change,” Brown said.

This allowed Brown to shop at the grocery store and not the food bank. But next month, it all comes to an end.

“I knew it was going to end but for people who’ve got families, who really need the money, especially now, this is devastating,” he said.

Brown says he’s worried about families who now face soaring prices at the grocery store.

“The way prices are, it’s unbelievable. How families survive now, I have no clue,” Brown said.

He’s gearing up for the change by signing up at the food bank.

“I went back there and reapplied to let them know that I am going to be coming back because this SNAP stuff is cancelling.”

Brown is encouraging others to do the same and take advantage of what local organizations offer around town.

“You can get a box of food, fresh and great stuff,” Brown said.

“Go to these places and get what you can to help cover what you’re about to lose.”

Learn more about Catholic Charities and the Food Bank of Northern Nevada here.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.