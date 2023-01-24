State Fire Marshal arrests arson suspect in Wells

They say no one was in the home when the fire broke out
Elko County Sheriff's Office logo.
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 5:05 PM PST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WELLS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada State Fire Marshal arrested a man on charges of arson and injuring an animal after a residential fire in Wells last week.

On Jan. 17, the Fire Marshal and the Wells Volunteer Fire Department investigated the fire, which broke out in the area of Shoshone Avenue.

The fire completely damaged the residence and caused some damage to the neighboring structure. Investigators determined the cause of the fire was arson, and arrested James Clark, who was a tenant of the residence where the fire occurred.

Clark has been charged with two counts of first-degree arson and one count of torture and injuring an animal. He has been booked into the Elko County Jail.

The Fire Marshal says no one was in the home when the fire broke out, however, a deceased cat was found.

