Nevada seeks meal sites for kids during school closures

Organizations have until March 24 to apply.
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 10:29 AM PST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Agriculture is seeking sponsors to provide meals to kids during school closures.

The Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) provides free meals to kids 18 or younger during the closures. The meal sites are then reimbursed.

Sponsors may prepare meals or serve meals obtained from another SFSP sponsor, public or commercial food vendor, a local government agency or a school food service department.

All meals provided must meet the USDA’s minimum meal requirements.

In the past, the program has been sponsored by Three Square Food Bank, Food Bank of Northern Nevada, churches, city parks, schools, and Boys & Girls Clubs throughout the state.

1.6 million meals were handed out last year from the program.

Organizations interested in becoming sponsors should contact Lindsay Talbot at 702-668-4581 or LTALBOT@agri.nv.gov by March 24.

