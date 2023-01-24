Morning Break celebrates one year anniversary of bringing positive, local content to Northern Nevada

Katey Roshetko 1-Year Anniversary of Morning Break
Katey Roshetko 1-Year Anniversary of Morning Break
By Katey Roshetko
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 11:26 AM PST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It is hard to believe that Morning Break has been on the air for one whole year! I’ve grown right along with this show and truly believe that we just keep getting better and better every day. This show would just be another newscast if it wasn’t for our amazing guests who take the time out of their day to stop by and share their passion for this community.

Here’s a look back at some of the memories we’ve made on this show the last 365 days.

