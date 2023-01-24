Local organizations offer human trafficking awareness trainings

Awaken and the Nevada Coalition to End Domestic and Sexual Violence are hosting workshops in-person and online.
Human trafficking awareness trainings in Northern Nevada.
Human trafficking awareness trainings in Northern Nevada.(KOLO-TV)
By Ashley Grams
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 5:04 PM PST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - President Biden proclaimed January Human Trafficking Prevention Month.

Several local organizations are offering community trainings both online and in-person.

Awaken is hosting a community presentation on January 24th aimed to educate and share volunteer opportunities in the fight to end sex trafficking.

To learn more click here.

The Nevada Coalition to End Domestic and Sexual Violence has partnered with several organizations including Cupcake Girls and Xquisite to provide five webinars on January 24th, 25th, 30th and February 2nd and 6th.

To learn more click here.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

