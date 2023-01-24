Greater Nevada Field named Sports Field Management Association’s Field of the Year

Aces' Head Groundskeeper Leah Withrow, and crew, earn industry's highest honor
Aces' Head Groundskeeper Leah Withrow, and crew, earn industry's highest honor(KOLO)
By Kurt Schroeder
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 1:11 PM PST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (Reno Aces) - The Reno Aces continue to earn national honors as Greater Nevada Field was named the 2022 Professional Baseball Field of the Year by the Sports Field Management Association (SFMA). Head groundskeeper Leah Withrow accepted the award at the 2023 SFMA Conference and Exhibition in Salt Lake City over the weekend.

“This is a tremendous honor for the Reno Aces that Greater Nevada Field has been named the premier professional baseball field in the country by the Sports Field Management Association,” said Reno Aces General Manager & COO Chris Phillips. “It’s a testament to both Herb Simon and our ownership group, who continue to reinvest in the ballpark along with Leah Withrow and her team’s hard work to ensure we have one of the finest facilities in the country.”

The Aces and Greater Nevada Field joins Round Rock’s Dell Diamond and Albuquerque’s Isotopes Park as the only Pacific Coast League ballparks to garner the honor since the award’s inception in 1988.

“It’s humbling. Being recognized by my peers means the world to me, and this honor has been a career goal since I began working in the industry,” said Reno Aces Head Groundskeeper Leah Withrow. ‘This award validates that Greater Nevada Field is a premier professional baseball field. My team works extremely hard to ensure the best playing surface possible for the players to grow and the fans to enjoy.”

The SFMA Awards committee selects the winners following a review of each applicant’s submissions which outline field quality as impacted by staffing, budget, use, monthly maintenance, and a visual story documenting the challenges and success over the past year.

Yearly, SFMA presents the industry’s highest honor to members who manage baseball, football, soccer, softball, and other sporting playing surfaces at the professional, collegiate, school (K-12), and parks and recreation levels. The awards spotlight the individuals and programs that have excelled in providing quality, safe playing surfaces.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amerigas tank in Rancho Haven
Propane company departs, leaves customer in the cold
Reno Public Market
Reno Public Market to host Grand Opening Weekend
Omar Garcia-Madrigal
Carson City attempted kidnapping suspect arrested
The crash on Keystone
Car crashes into building on Keystone
Police say the incident happened just before 6:30 a.m. Tuesday morning
Update: Reward offered in Sparks hit and run

Latest News

Ethics committee investigating Fire Chief Cochran over commercial appearance
The pair of brother were each given 10 years
Five-time felon gets 10 years for conspiracy to traffic fentanyl
President Joe Biden returns a salute as he boards Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md.,...
Biden administration gives 2 Nevada companies millions in grants, Tesla announces expansion
Disney Legend Bill Farmer and Emily Skyle-Golden join Katey Roshetko on Morning Break.
Disney Legend, Bill Farmer, shares new role with Reno’s Cordillera International Film Festival