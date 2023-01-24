Fallon man wanted for sexual assault of a child extradited from Mexico

(KGWN)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 2:32 PM PST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Fallon man wanted for the sexual assault of a six-year-old child has been extradited back to the U.S. from Mexico after being arrested by U.S. Marshals.

Pascual Reyes-Muniz was taken back to Fallon from Mexico City on Jan. 20. He was wanted for sexual assault of a child under 14 and lewdness with a child under 14.

An arrest warrant for Reyes-Muniz was first issued back in 2007 by a court in Churchill County. He then escaped arrest by fleeing to his home country of Mexico.

His arrest was thanks to a joint effort from the Churchill County District Attorney’s Office, Fallon Police Department, U.S. Marshals Service Reno Office, U.S. Marshals Service Mexico City Office, and the Department of Justice, Office of International Affairs Office.

“I want to thank all the agencies involved with apprehending this dangerous fugitive. This is a good example of how agencies in Northern Nevada work together to help bring justice to victims,” said District of Nevada U.S. Marshal Gary Schofield.

Reyes-Muniz was booked into the Churchill County Jail.

