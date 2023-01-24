Ethics committee investigating Fire Chief Cochran over commercial appearance

(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 12:02 PM PST
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Ethics Commission has opened an investigation into Reno Fire Chief Dave Cochran over his appearance in a commercial for the candidacy of Catherine Cortez Masto.

The review is related to his conduct as a public officer, with the review panel of the commission saying the facts establish sufficient cause for an investigation into whether Cochran violated those rules.

The order for review was filed on Jan. 18, and no official decision has been made.

KOLO 8 News Now will update this article as more information becomes available.

