Driver arrested in Sparks fatal crash

Vincent Joseph Hoff
Vincent Joseph Hoff(The Sparks Police Department)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 1:57 PM PST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - An arrest has been made in a fatal crash in Sparks that happened on Jan. 17.

As KOLO previously reported, the crash happened around 6:30 a.m. and closed Probasco and East Prater. Investigators determined a woman was crossing the activated crosswalk when she was struck by a driver.

On Jan. 24, Vincent Joseph Hoff was located in Reno and arrested for leaving the scene of an accident causing death. Hoff was booked into the Washoe County Jail.

The investigation remains ongoing and the Sparks Police Department has not released additional details.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amerigas tank in Rancho Haven
Propane company departs, leaves customer in the cold
Reno Public Market
Reno Public Market to host Grand Opening Weekend
Omar Garcia-Madrigal
Carson City attempted kidnapping suspect arrested
The crash on Keystone
Car crashes into building on Keystone
Police say the incident happened just before 6:30 a.m. Tuesday morning
Update: Reward offered in Sparks hit and run

Latest News

BLM seeks comment on gold exploration expansion
Aces' Head Groundskeeper Leah Withrow, and crew, earn industry's highest honor
Greater Nevada Field named Sports Field Management Association’s Field of the Year
Ethics committee investigating Fire Chief Cochran over commercial appearance
The pair of brother were each given 10 years
Five-time felon gets 10 years for conspiracy to traffic fentanyl