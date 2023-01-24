Driver arrested in Sparks fatal crash

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - An arrest has been made in a fatal crash in Sparks that happened on Jan. 17.

As KOLO previously reported, the crash happened around 6:30 a.m. and closed Probasco and East Prater. Investigators determined a woman was crossing the activated crosswalk when she was struck by a driver.

On Jan. 24, Vincent Joseph Hoff was located in Reno and arrested for leaving the scene of an accident causing death. Hoff was booked into the Washoe County Jail.

The investigation remains ongoing and the Sparks Police Department has not released additional details.

