Disney Legend, Bill Farmer, shares new role with Reno’s Cordillera International Film Festival

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 11:03 AM PST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Bill Farmer has been the iconic voice of Goofy and Pluto for 36 years. He was inducted into the Disney Legends Hall of Fame in 2009 for his voice work in countless Disney and other animated movies. He’s brought to life Horace Horsecollar, Yosemite Sam, Sylvester the Cat, Foghorn Leghorn and many other beloved characters. Most recently he stepped out from behind the microphone to host the Disney+ series It’s a Dogs Life where one of the episodes was even filmed in Reno!

He stopped by Morning Break to share all that his career has offered people as well as to chair his excitement for his new role as Chairman of the Board for the Cordillera International Film Festival (CIFF). Founder of the festival, Emily Skyle-Golden, also joined Farmer on Morning Break to drum up excitement for this year’s festival, July 27-31.

Since its inception in 2017, the Cordillera International Film Festival is grown into Nevada’s largest premiere film festival. It celebrate the art of filmmaking and screenwriting, while providing a platform for underrepresented communities to educate and promote inclusion via storytelling through film. CIFF has made FilmFreeway’s top 100 film festivals out of 10,000+ in the world. For more information, click here.

You can follow Bill Farmer on Facebook and Instagram; as well as CIFF on Facebook and Instagram.

