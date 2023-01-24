BLM seeks comment on gold exploration expansion

The project will take place in phases over the course of 10 years
(KMVT)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 2:07 PM PST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ALTURAS, California (KOLO) - The Bureau of Land Management is seeking public comment on a proposal to expand an exploration for gold.

The exploration will take place at the site of the former Hog Ranch Mine, 60 miles south of Cedarville along county road 34 in Washoe County. The project would cover about 200 miles of BLM managed public land, with most of the proposed drilling taking place on the former mine site.

The proposed plan includes building permanent and temporary access roads, improving existing roads, installing drill pads, drilling exploration holes, installing a water well and creating a staging area.

The project will take place in phases over the course of 10 years.

All comments should be submitted by Feb. 23, and be mailed to the BLM at Bureau of Land Management, Applegate Field Office, 708 West 12th St., Alturas, CA, 96101, attention JoAnne Homuth; or sent by email to: jhomuth@blm.gov.

Please add “Hog Ranch Exploration Project” in the email subject line.

Hog Ranch Mine operated from 1986 through 1995.

