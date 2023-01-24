BLM increases reward offer for info on shooting of 5 horses

A file image of wild horses
A file image of wild horses(Arizona's Family)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 2:18 PM PST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Bureau of Land Management has increased its reward offer for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for shooting five horses in Jakes Valley in late 2021.

Their new offer is for $25,000 thanks to a $5,000 reward from Wild Horse Education.

“It is our hope that adding to the reward will bring the subject back into the public eye and lead to information that can resolve this disturbing matter,” said Laura Leigh, President of Wild Horse Education.

The shooting happened in mid-November of 2021 in Jakes Valley, located about 30 miles west of Ely.

BLM’s Ely district was contacted by a member of the public on Nov. 16, reporting that they had discovered the horses about two miles south of Highway 50.

Anyone with information can call the BLM crime hotline at 775-861-6550.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amerigas tank in Rancho Haven
Propane company departs, leaves customer in the cold
Reno Public Market
Reno Public Market to host Grand Opening Weekend
Omar Garcia-Madrigal
Carson City attempted kidnapping suspect arrested
The crash on Keystone
Car crashes into building on Keystone
Police say the incident happened just before 6:30 a.m. Tuesday morning
Update: Reward offered in Sparks hit and run

Latest News

BLM seeks comment on gold exploration expansion
Vincent Joseph Hoff
Driver arrested in Sparks fatal crash
Aces' Head Groundskeeper Leah Withrow, and crew, earn industry's highest honor
Greater Nevada Field named Sports Field Management Association’s Field of the Year
Ethics committee investigating Fire Chief Cochran over commercial appearance