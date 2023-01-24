BLM increases reward offer for info on shooting of 5 horses

ELY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Bureau of Land Management has increased its reward offer for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for shooting five horses in Jakes Valley in late 2021.

Their new offer is for $25,000 thanks to a $5,000 reward from Wild Horse Education.

“It is our hope that adding to the reward will bring the subject back into the public eye and lead to information that can resolve this disturbing matter,” said Laura Leigh, President of Wild Horse Education.

The shooting happened in mid-November of 2021 in Jakes Valley, located about 30 miles west of Ely.

BLM’s Ely district was contacted by a member of the public on Nov. 16, reporting that they had discovered the horses about two miles south of Highway 50.

Anyone with information can call the BLM crime hotline at 775-861-6550.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.